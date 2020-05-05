Image copyright SARAH SHREEVES Image caption The bears were taken by a member of the public who mistook them for a charity donation, police said

A collection of soft toys put on show to cheer up passers-by was mistaken for a charity donation by a van driver, the owner has said.

Sarah Shreeves, from St Albans, thought her driveway display had been stolen when it disappeared on 2 May.

Her fears were amplified when "a bit of sleuthing" revealed reports of a man loading "two big teddies and a dinghy" into a delivery van.

But he wrongly thought they had been left out for collection, she said.

Mrs Shreeves, who has arranged the teddies in different scenes since Easter, has since been reunited with her furry friends.

The family changed the display every day, with cuddly toys taking part in activities including fishing, a scout camp, a Halloween party and playing board games.

After news of the disappearance broke, neighbours "rushed" to provide dozens of replacements for the stuffed-toy scenes designed to cheer up the town during lockdown.

Hertfordshire Police, which had been investigating the possible theft, confirmed "no further action" would be taken.

A spokeswoman for Police said the toys had been returned on Monday after a member of the public had "mistakenly thought they were being offered to share in the community".