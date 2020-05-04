Neighbours donate to St Albans' 'stolen' teddy display
People have rushed to donate teddy bears after a display, designed to cheer up passers by, was taken from a front garden.
The bears disappeared from Homewood Road in St Albans and had been set up, to the delight of neighbours, in different scenes since Good Friday.
Sarah Shreeves created the scenes and said it was "very sad" as many people had said how much they loved them.
The display has returned with nearly 20 donated bears and "more promised".
The Shreeves family set up the bears in their front garden to provide a light relief for those taking their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The family changed the display every day, with the cuddly toys taking part in activities including fishing, a scout camp, a Halloween party and a red carpet event.
On Saturday, there were two large bears rowing a boat, but the entire scene was taken just after midday.
When Mrs Shreeves posted the news on Facebook, many people brought replacement teddies to the front garden when the display returned and left them throughout the day on Sunday, together with homemade biscuits and notes.
"People have been so lovely," she said.
"We started putting them out to cheer people up and found it unbelievable that somebody had taken them.
"So many people have said how much they love them.
"[It's] very sad that people would do this. If, by chance, someone took them thinking they were being given away please bring them back."
Mrs Shreeves said she had reported the loss to police.
Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for comment.
