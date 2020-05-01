Image copyright Royal Mail Image caption The Royal Mail has produced a set of stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two

A 90-year-old woman was amazed to spot her teenage face on a stamp celebrating Victory in Europe (VE) day.

The Royal Mail has produced a set of stamps to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, based on archive photographs.

One features a 14-year-old Bette Williamson, who now lives in Milton Keynes, but was celebrating in London on 8 May, 1945.

"[It's] amazing, I never thought I'd see my face on a stamp," she said.

Eight of the 12 new stamps depict scenes of celebration when news of the conflict's end was announced.

Now held by the Imperial War Museum, they were originally black and white, but have now been brought to life in colour.

'Electric' atmosphere

Mrs Williamson said she was going to work at the Eagle pencil factory in Tottenham with her sister Joan, when their friend, Dolly Marriage told them the war was over and they had the day off, so they headed to the West End.

Image caption Bette Williamson, 90, told the BBC she never thought she would see her face on a stamp

"The atmosphere was electric you kissed and hugged everyone, it was wonderful," she told the BBC.

"We were walking near the Windmill Theatre by Shaftesbury Avenue and saw a man with a trolley load of flags and rosettes, we hadn't seen red, white and blue in such a long time.

"A photographer appeared and said everyone get in and smile, and he took the photo.

"Somebody came into work the next day and said you're in the Picture Post... and that was the first time I saw it."

The stamp is captioned Jubilant Public, 1945. Mrs Williamson is behind the US flag, her sister is behind the UK flag, and Dolly has her head on the man's shoulder.

Image copyright Royal Mail Image caption Better Williamson (right) is behind the US flag

"My son phoned me and he said your photo is going to be a stamp and I said 'I don't believe a word you're saying', but it's true," Mrs Williamson said.

"I just can't believe it's happened."

She added that VE Day and the war "should never be forgotten" and it is "a shame we can't celebrate this year", referring to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

"We're in a similar war spirit now, everyone coming together to help one another and it's lovely to see," she said.