Hatfield: Cyclist killed in crash on dual carriageway

  • 21 April 2020
A414, Hatfield Image copyright Geograph / Nigel Cox
Image caption The crash happened on the A414, near Hatfield

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway.

The fatal crash between the bike and a red Ford Fiesta happened on the A414 near Hatfield, Hertfordshire at about 12:15 BST on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, close to Hatfield House, but the cyclist could not be saved.

Hertfordshire Police said that the driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Hatfield, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

