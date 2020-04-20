Image copyright Lucy Teixeira Image caption Captain Tom Moore tweeted that he was "missing celebrating [his] wonderful news" with his daughter

The daughter of a 99-year-old Army veteran who has raised more than £27m for the NHS has said it is "very painful" not to be with him.

Captain Tom Moore's eldest daughter Lucy Teixeira watched from her home in Berkshire as his target of £1,000 for walking 100 laps of his garden grew.

She said visiting him was "100% the first thing" she would do when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

"I am just lucky in that I have been able to see him on TV," she said.

Capt Tom completed 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, well before the deadline of his 100th birthday on 30 April and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

Image copyright PA Media/Frances Haycock/MOD/Crown Copyright Image caption Soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment formed a Guard of Honour for the final laps

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Capt Tom has lived with his other daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family for 12 years

Ms Teixeira, 51, who lives in Reading, normally visits him every month and said it has been difficult not being able to, especially with his 100th birthday coming up.

"It's very painful not to be with him at the moment," the mother of two said.

"But I want to compliment team Tom as my sister and her family have done a sterling job supporting him through this.

"I am one of those families who can't be with someone and I feel their pain as well, but at least I've seen film crews talking to him.

"I have already sent him his birthday card - ahead of the millions he'll probably get - but on the day we'll probably watch it on TV."

Image copyright Lucy Teixeira Image caption Lucy Teixeira (left) said Capt Tom "finds it unbelievable that this has happened"

Ms Teixeira said her father's efforts were "typically him" and "he never sits still".

"How many 99-year-olds order a running machine? That raised a few eyebrows when it arrived," she said.

"But he wanted to improve his ability to walk in the winter because he knew he'd be sitting around more.

"It's amazing what my little old dad has done and captured everybody's hearts and minds with the result of supporting the NHS at this most critical time.

"It's so overwhelming the amount he's made and I'm bursting with pride."

