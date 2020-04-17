Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch as Capt Tom Moore completes his 100th lap

Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with Michael Ball for a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone in a bid to raise more money for the NHS.

The 99-year-old war veteran set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He finished the walk on Thursday, with the total standing at more than £19m.

The pair have recorded a duet of the song, which also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

The track features a spoken work introduction from Capt Moore, who says: "Hold your head up high/And don't be afraid of the dark."

West End star Ball said it would be "wonderful" for the single to reach number one in time for the veteran's birthday on 30 April.

He said: "There isn't one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

"It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir."

Capt Tom said: "I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions.

"So why not sing, spread some cheer and again - raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!"

Image copyright @captaintommoore Image caption Capt Tom served in India and Myanmar during World War Two

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Capt Tom trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in army in World War Two, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

After completing his challenge he said the amount raised was "absolutely enormous" and "very difficult to imagine".

He also thanked everyone who had donated for their support.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk