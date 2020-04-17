Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch as Capt Tom Moore completes his 100th lap

The amount raised for the NHS by a 99-year-old war veteran who walked 100 laps of his garden has reached more than £17m.

Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise just £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

More than 850,000 people have now made donations to his fundraising page.

As he finished the challenge on Thursday, he said it was "an absolutely fantastic sum of money".

The amount continued to rise and at 06:00 BST on Friday, Capt Tom's JustGiving page, which temporarily crashed after he finished the challenge, was showing donations of more than £17m.

The total includes an undisclosed donation from the Duke of Cambridge, who also wrote to the World War Two veteran.

Capt Tom, who is originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, has seemingly risen from nowhere to the status of near national treasure.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Capt Tom with grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia

Tributes and messages of congratulations have continued to pour in, including from sporting stars.

England football team captain, Harry Kane, said: "You've been a huge help for the NHS who really need it at this vital time so you're a true inspiration."

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said he was "blown away by his amazing achievement" and "we could all learn something" from him.

Capt Tom began raising funds to thank NHS staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip.

With the aid of a walking frame, he completed 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 10-lap chunks well before his birthday on 30 April.

NHS Charities Together said it was "truly inspired and humbled" by his efforts.

Image copyright PA Media/Frances Haycock/MOD/Crown Copyright Image caption Soldiers from 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment formed a Guard of Honour for the final laps

Image copyright @captaintommoore Image caption Capt Tom served in India and Myanmar during World War Two

