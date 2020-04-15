Image caption Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong had worked at Luton and Dunstable Hospital for five years

The baby of a "highly-valued and loved" nurse has been delivered successfully after she died from Covid-19.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for hospital trust said the nurse's "child was doing very well" but could give no further information.

Ms Agyapong was admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust".

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time," he said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk