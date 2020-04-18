Coronavirus: Bedfordshire art group aims to chronicle lockdown
A sketching group that is documenting life during lockdown hopes its series of drawings will become "corona chronicles".
Members of Beds Urban Sketchers are taking part in a 30-day challenge to draw daily life during the current restrictions.
Talia Giles, an artist and designer from Bedford, said it would show how people had to "change our lives overnight".
Subjects include Daily Chores, Street View, Virtual Chats and Working From Home.
Mrs Giles, 35, said: "It only need be a five-minute doodle. It might not be your best artwork but it just shows you've taken a few minutes out of your day to take a breath and observe what is around you.
"It will be documenting this period of time in lockdown, when we had to change our lives overnight.
"This will be our corona chronicles."
Maria Merridan from Potton, a part-time lecturer in art and design. got involved as her work had "dried up".
"I was attracted to the challenge as I rarely sit and draw for drawing's sake, but it's really reignited my love of drawing," she said.
"I'm quite rusty, but it's bringing a routine back, as I haven't drawn still life or observational drawing in a long time."
Lesley Jones, from Bedford, runs a life drawing group, which has stopped, and has been furloughed from her job in the heritage sector.
"I needed to create a routine for myself and it's been good having a daily challenge," he said.
"It has given me something else of focus on. It's reminded me of the positive effects of creativity."
The work is currently being shared on Facebook and Instagram. The group hopes to exhibit the work in the future.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
All pictures subject to copyright.