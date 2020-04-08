Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The people were residents at Castletroy Residential Home

Fifteen residents at a care home have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of those who have died at Castletroy Residential Home in Luton have been confirmed as being positive with Covid-19.

The home has 69 beds for elderly people with nursing or personal care needs.

Dr Sultan Salimee, from Public Health England (PHE) East, said it was "continuing to work closely with the care home, providing public health advice to stop the virus spreading".

The other 10 residents who died have not been tested for coronavirus, a PHE spokeswoman said.

Image caption The local council leader said it was a "tragic situation"

Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said she was "desperately sad to hear about the tragic situation".

She said: "To lose so many residents in one care home is heartbreaking, and our love, thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who have died, as well as the staff at the home."

The news comes as it was confirmed that seven residents have died at a care home in east London; eight at one in Dumbarton; and 12 at another in Cranhill, Glasgow.

