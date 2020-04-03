Image copyright sbna Image caption Emergency services were called to a fire at the end-of-terrace home on Sunday

A mother and daughter who were found dead after a house fire had been stabbed to death, post-mortem examinations revealed.

The bodies of Caroline Walker, 50, and Katie, 24, were discovered at the house in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on Sunday.

Husband Gary, 57, was found to have died as a result of the fire, which broke out about 12:30 BST.

Hertfordshire Police are not seeking anyone else over the deaths.

The force launched a murder inquiry after the three bodies were found.

Neighbours said the "lovely" family had lived at the address for 30 years, and described the deaths as "a terrible tragedy".

Det Insp Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I fully understand that this tragic incident will have had an impact on the local community.

"I would like to once again reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

"The family is being supported by specially-trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

A file is being prepared for the Hertfordshire coroner.

Mr Walker worked as a draughtsman and Mrs Walker in a supermarket, while their daughter worked with animals. The couple had another son and daughter.

