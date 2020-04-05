Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption The Crook/Edwards family were photographed whilst in isolation

A photographer whose work has been put on hold due to the coronoavirus pandemic has started a project to take pictures of people behind windows.

Chiara Mac Call, from Bedford, decided to capture the images while out on her daily walk "to find something constructive to do with all my worry".

She said it was a way of saying "hello" safely.

Her Life Through Windows is being shared on social media.

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Chiara Mac Call took her own self portrait with husband Morgan Nash and Polly the cat remotely with a tripod set up in the garden

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption The Ortega family were photographed underneath the rainbow they made

Ms Mac Call, 44, was born in Rome and is of Italian/Irish decent, has lived in Bedford for six years.

"My mum is in Italy and is unwell with lung-related issues so it's really hard to be separated from her," she said.

"If I was in Rome it would be something I could do with her, but I can't."

She said the most important part of her project was being able to "connect with others".

"It's about finding ways, without risking anyone's health, of not feeling completely discounted," she said.

"I will take the trouble to say hello, even from a distance and behind safe glass."

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Rachael Rogan with Jack, seven, and Libby, 12 said "it's a fantastic way to feel connected to our fellow Bedfordians"

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Award-winning children's illustrator David Litchfield was photographed with his family

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Ms Mac Call takes between three and 10 pictures at each home

Rachael Rogan, who was photographed with her family, said: "We have loved being a part of it and seeing Chiara in the flesh, even from a distance".

The former civil servant said the photo is the "by-product" and enjoys the "act of going to someone".

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Toni and Emily Badnall-Neill were happy to have their photo taken

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Chiara Mac Call said she was "passionate about social issues, social policy"

Image copyright Chiara Mac Call Image caption Emily Ross, with her mother Sandra and cat Smeagle, who has returned from her actor training at the Royal Conservatoire, Glasgow

Her photographs are being shared on her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter feeds and she hopes to exhibit her work in the future.

The museum, Higgins Bedford, said it was hoping to display the photographs as a "local record of these unusual times".

Photos by Chiara Mac Call

