Image copyright Family picture Image caption Chloe Middleton, 21, had no underlying health issues, according to her family

The death of a 21-year-old woman has been recorded as being caused by coronavirus, a coroner's office said.

Chloe Middleton was taken to A&E at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berkshire where she was pronounced dead on 19 March.

The coroner's service said Ms Middleton's death certificate stated her cause of death as "Covid-19".

But the BBC understands she was not tested for the disease while in hospital.

'No inquest'

Reading Council, in a statement on behalf of the Berkshire coroner's office, said: "This was a very sad case and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Chloe.

"Chloe died at Wexham Park Hospital on the 19 March 2020. The case was reported to the Berkshire coroner's office.

"Her death was very sad but as she had a natural cause of death, involvement by the coroner was not required and the hospital issued a death certificate, recording her cause of death as Covid-19.

"There was no post-mortem examination or inquest. We must now respect the privacy of her family and cannot provide any further information."

The hospital declined to comment but an NHS source told the BBC Ms Middleton was not tested at the hospital because she was never admitted as an inpatient.

In a series of widely-reported social media posts following her death, Ms Middleton's family said she "had passed away from Covid-19" and urged others to "do your bit" to stop the spread.

Her mother Diane wrote: "Speaking from a personal experience, this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Her aunt Emily Mistry added in her own post that Ms Middleton, from High Wycombe, "had no underlying health conditions".

The Department of Health said 29,474 people have tested positive for the virus, up 4,324 since Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising to 2,352.