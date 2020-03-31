Coronavirus: 'Lockdown Lego' Watford High Street made in Canada
A Lego fan in Canada, and his partner, have recreated the high street of his former UK hometown in brick form whilst in lockdown.
Sean Power, who moved to Toronto from Watford, Hertfordshire, 10 years ago, said it took him just under a month to build.
Canada began introducing social distancing measures over two weeks ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Mr Power said: "There are lots of lovely old buildings that stand out."
The 39-year-old said he had the idea whilst visiting the town for his mother's birthday, with his partner, Amanda Thompson, earlier this year.
He said: "We thought: 'Well why not!'"
Mr Power explained there were Watford "icons" he felt he had to include in the model.
"Jackson's jewellers, Clements and Monmouth House, and I think the flyover is a pretty unique feature and we included the mini market that's beside it and under it now."
Toronto has banned gatherings of more than five people, and could issue fines of up to $5,000 (£2,826) for people using the city's closed park amenities.
There is also a ban on all "non-essential" travel outside of Cananda.
Mr Power, who has dual nationality, said: "I hope to fly over again [to Watford] soon when the restrictions are lifted and once everybody is safe and well."
But he and Ms Thompson have already begun planning the next model.
"We are thinking of building a Toronto street scene with the CN Tower, and I would like to do a British seaside scene with a classic pier, maybe Brighton or similar."
