Hemel Hempstead fire: Three dead after house blaze

  • 29 March 2020
Three people have died after a house fire in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

The two women and a man were pronounced dead at the property in Stuarts Close shortly after police were called at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who have sadly died.

"Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance as there was a fire at the address.

"Officers and paramedics attended but sadly two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances and forensic officers and the fire investigation team are at the location as part of this."

