Image copyright Family picture Image caption Chloe Middleton, 21, had no underlying health issues, according to her family

A "healthy" 21-year-old woman with no underlying conditions has died after contracting coronavirus, according to her family.

Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died last week.

In a Facebook post, her aunt Emily Mistry said Ms Middleton "had passed away from Covid-19".

According to government figures, most patients who have died with the disease had pre-existing medical conditions.

There have been concerns that younger people were ignoring warnings over the spread of coronavirus, believing it was only a danger to the elderly.

An 18-year-old man who died in hospital at the weekend after testing positive was being treated for "significant underlying health issues".

But in a series of Facebook posts, Ms Middleton's family urged the public to heed safety advice and take the virus "seriously".

'Shattered'

Her mother, Diane Middleton, wrote: "Please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience, this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

Ms Mistry added: "My beautiful, kind-hearted 21 year old niece has passed away from Covid-19.

"She had no underlying health conditions."

She said the family was "shattered beyond belief".

"The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes," she added. "Please, please adhere to government guidelines.

"Do your bit. Protect yourselves and protect others. The virus isn't spreading, people are spreading the virus."

Ms Middleton's sister, Amy Louise, added that it was "about time people took this seriously, before too many people end up in this devastating position".