Coronavirus: Bedford closes play areas over contamination fears
A council has closed children's play areas in a town in a bid to cut the spread of coronavirus.
Bedford Council said it had "reluctantly" taken the decision on public health grounds.
The council tweeted: "Surfaces such as in children's play areas present a significant risk to the spread of coronavirus."
A spokesman for the council said signs would be going up across the borough to make people aware of the closures.
