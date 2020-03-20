Coronavirus: 100th birthday party goes on despite lockdown
A care home was determined to "not let coronavirus stop us" by putting on a 100th birthday bash for a resident to "lift everyone's spirits".
Sharnbrook Lodge, in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, had planned a special celebration for Doug Gifford.
But when the care home went on lockdown on Thursday it had to cancel a singer and a visit from the mayor.
However, the party went on with cake, food and music played through a television screen.
Care assistant Nicky Price said: "It's very sad we couldn't do what we planned, but we've done our best.
"This is one way we could celebrate and lift everyone's spirits a little bit."
The centenarian was born in Hackney, London, in 1920 and ran way to sea aged 14.
He is a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He supports Arsenal, has won trophies for ballroom dancing and was a keen bowler, camper and cyclist.
Mr Gifford's son Len was allowed in to the home to attend the party.
He said it was "excellent" and was "so pleased they were able to put on a lovely spread".
The 74-year-old admitted it would likely be his last outing for a while, and seeing his father in good spirits opening cards and a telegram from the Queen was worth it.
What do I need to know about the coronavirus?
- ENDGAME: When will life get back to normal?
- EASY STEPS: What can I do?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk