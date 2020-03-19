Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Kellie Sutton died three days after being found unconscious at home

A mum-of-three took her own life after months of physical and mental abuse by her boyfriend, a coroner has ruled.

Kellie Sutton, 30, was found unconscious at the home she shared with partner Steven Gane in Welwyn Garden City on 23 August 2017.

She sent Gane, who was later jailed for his controlling and coercive behaviour, a text reading "this is your fault" shortly before her death.

Hertfordshire coroner Geoffrey Sullivan concluded she died by suicide.

He added the domestic violence Ms Sutton suffered at the hands of the former soldier was a contributing factor.

The inquest at Hatfield Coroner's Court was told of Gane's violence, temper and paranoia over other men during the couple's five-month relationship.

His abuse included smashing her head against a table, and police were called to their home in the weeks before her death when neighbours heard banging and shouting.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Steven Gane, who was jailed for his treatment of Ms Sutton, was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order which means he must notify police of any sexual relationship with a woman lasting more than 14 days

On 23 August, Gane left Ms Sutton's home for work and at about 06:00 there were phone and text exchanges between the pair, the court heard.

Shortly after 08:00 Gane returned and found Ms Sutton, who was unconscious.

He phoned 999 and was told how to perform CPR.

She died three days later.

Ms Sutton sent a text to Gane shortly before he found her saying: "Hope you feel bad, for this is your fault, you told me to do everyone a favour so that's what I shall do.

"Hope your life's better without me."

In March 2018 Gane was also found guilty assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating and jailed for four years and three months.

Links to sources of help and information is available via the BBC Action Line page.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk