Image copyright Kat Edwards Image caption Teachers, Nik Maund, Nicola Mason and Jenny Gayter outside Castle Newnham School in Bedford

Teachers have become lollipop men and women after coronavirus meant the council was unable to provide cover.

Senior staff at Castle Newnham school in Polhill Avenue, Bedford, have "stepped up", its head teacher said.

Ruth Wilkes, federation principle, said senior staff made their own "lollipops" with counting sticks and had been enjoying the job a "bit too much".

Bedford Borough Council had told her it was unable to provide school crossing patrols until further notice.

Image copyright Kat Edwards Image caption The makeshift lollipops were made by teachers from counting sticks and laminated pouches

Parents of children at the primary and secondary school have thanked the resourceful teachers on Facebook saying they were "amazing, awesome and brilliant."

Ms Wilkes said Bedford Borough Council had told her "due to an increased risk from Covid-19/coronavirus to high risk category staff and subsequent self-isolation, it as unable to provide full school crossing patrols" to roads around the school, until further notice.

"Senior staff really stepped up to help", she said.

"What they are doing is amazing, their dedication to duty and sense of caring to the community is unbelievable.

"They have enjoyed it so much, a little bit more than their normal job, maybe a bit too much.

"They might want to continue even when things get back to normal", she said laughing.

Jenny Gayter vice-principal for curriculum said: "It was the best part of my day."

Image copyright Castle Newnham School Image caption Teachers started the patrol on Wednesday

