Image copyright PA Media Image caption The pair died at Milton Keynes University Hospital at the weekend

A man and a woman died at the same hospital over the weekend, having tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman, who was 92, died on Saturday and the man, also in his 90s, died on Sunday after being cared for at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The pair were "not related or connected to each other", a hospital spokesman said, and both had underlying health conditions.

He added "our thoughts and condolences" were with the families.

The spokesman said the two patients were "being cared for at Milton Keynes University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19".

He added: "Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them during what is undoubtedly a difficult and distressing time."

An 83-year-old man died at MK Hospital on 7 March after testing positive for coronavirus.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk