Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Peter Coleman, a father of two, died on 11 October 2014

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a refuse company charged after the death of a binman who was dragged under a lorry.

Peter Coleman, 54, from Dunstable, was working alone at the Woodside Leisure Park in Watford in October 2014 when he became trapped under the rear axle.

His employers F & R Cawley Limited pleaded not guilty at Luton Crown Court to offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The case was halted for legal reasons.

The trial started on 3 March and a date for a new hearing has yet to be fixed.

F & R Cawley, of Covent Garden Close, Luton, has denied four charges of failing to discharge a duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk