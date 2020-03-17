Image copyright Zoey Davies Image caption Zoe Davies's children, aged from 19 months to 14 years, are sleeping in a minivan

A family said they have been forced to sleep in a minivan after their flight home was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Zoey Davies, from Kempston, Bedfordshire, said they felt "cursed" as the Lanzarote holiday was to replace a trip lost when Thomas Cook collapsed.

They were due to fly back on Saturday but their easyJet flight was cancelled amid new measures announced by the Spanish government.

The airline said rescue flights were operating.

Image copyright Zoey Davies Image caption Ms Davies said she has been left "absolutely shattered"

Ms Davies said: "It's been a nightmare."

"I'm losing the will to live. It's just hard, really hard, I'm trying my best to stay strong for the kids but I'm having a few meltdowns."

Ms Davies, her five children aged between one and 14, her partner Steven, and her sister Hannah Thaine, flew to the island on 7 March and were due to return home on Saturday.

The family were initially given one night in a hotel, provided by the airline, which was extended to cover another night.

However, after returning to the airport on Monday the family said they were told they would not be able to travel on any rescue flights and were sent away.

Ms Davies booked a hotel but it was cancelled the same day citing new regulations from the Spanish authorities.

Image copyright Zoey Davies Image caption The family has been living in the rented vehicle

"It's raining and freezing cold, we're in summer gear and there are no shops open so I don't know what to do."

Since then the family have been living and sleeping in a rented minivan and said they had struggled to find anywhere to get food for themselves and milk for the baby.

Ms Thaine, 19, said: "[easyJet] have left us not having a clue what to do. It's really draining... the kids are so confused they don't know what's going on, it's hard trying to tell them we're going home but don't seem to be able to get anywhere.

"We have been living off snacks, crisps and whatever we can get hold of."

Image copyright Zoey Davies Image caption The family is getting food where and when they can, Ms Davies said

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: "Customers won't be stranded as we will be operating rescue flights including from Lanzarote.

"We are advising affected customers of their options by email and SMS which includes the option of rebooking or requesting a refund."

