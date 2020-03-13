Image copyright Google Image caption The item, thought to be a cannonball, was found in a construction site near Hitchin Road, Luton

Explosives experts have been called to a construction site after a suspected cannonball was found.

A cordon was put up on Hitchin Road, Luton, after the discovery at about 10:30 GMT.

Bedfordshire Police said the explosive ordnance disposal team was called "as a precaution" to identify the object.

The road was closed between Stopsley Way and Stockingstone Road, about a mile (1.6km) north-east of the town centre.

In a Twitter post, Bedfordshire Police said it was notified of reports of "what is believed to be a cannonball".

A spokeswoman said it was unclear how long the road would remain closed for.