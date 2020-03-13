'Cannonball' find at Luton construction site closes road
Explosives experts have been called to a construction site after a suspected cannonball was found.
A cordon was put up on Hitchin Road, Luton, after the discovery at about 10:30 GMT.
Bedfordshire Police said the explosive ordnance disposal team was called "as a precaution" to identify the object.
The road was closed between Stopsley Way and Stockingstone Road, about a mile (1.6km) north-east of the town centre.
In a Twitter post, Bedfordshire Police said it was notified of reports of "what is believed to be a cannonball".
A spokeswoman said it was unclear how long the road would remain closed for.