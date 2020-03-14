Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Darren Williams had been serving a prison sentence at HMP Woodhill for theft and burglary

An inmate killed himself after staff took no action against fellow prisoners he claimed had threatened him over drug debts, a report said.

Darren Williams was serving a sentence at HMP Woodhill for theft and burglary when he took his own life on 4 January 2019.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said there was no evidence his bullying claims were investigated.

HMP Woodhill said there was ongoing support for those willing to take part.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) said Williams arrived at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes on 2 May 2018.

Its report said during his time there, he told staff he was scared to go out of his cell "due to drug debts".

Williams was moved but on one occasion suffered bruising to his face. Staff suspected he had been assaulted by a cellmate but he said he slipped over, according to the report.

Image caption HMP Woodhill said it had drawn up an action plan

It was thought he took drugs and attempted to take his life on other occasions, telling staff he was "stressed about being in debt".

Two months before his death, Williams told staff the names of those allegedly threatening him but there was "no evidence his allegations were fully investigated", the report said.

Investigators also found no evidence his request to be segregated for his own safety was fully considered.

They said all incidents of self-harm and violence should be recorded and the prison should "ensure that apparent victims of bullying are effectively supported".

HMP Woodhill said its action plan meant all victims of violence were interviewed by a member of the safety team and a "letter of support" was issued, advising they can engage on a one-to-one basis.

It also said the letter advised of "interventions and ongoing support available for those who wish to participate".

In the five years to 2017, HMP Woodhill, which holds about 600 men, was the prison with the highest suicide rate in England and Wales.

PPO said since Williams's death, there had been three further self-inflicted deaths.