Image copyright PA Media Image caption The East of England Ambulance Service paramedic lives in Hertfordshire

A paramedic has tested positive for coronavirus, the NHS has said.

The chief medical officer has confirmed the further case of Covid-19 is a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service who lives in Hertfordshire.

An NHS spokesman said there were "well established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this".

"The NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation," he said.

There are now 460 confirmed cases in the UK - 387 in England.

In all, 27,476 people have been tested so far. Eight people have died.