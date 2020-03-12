Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ministry of Defence is looking to close air bases across the country

A flying club has been told it can no longer train pilots or offer recreational flights from an RAF base.

Henlow Flying Club were told by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that it cannot fly from the airfield at RAF Henlow from Thursday.

The club said it would have "no option but to close" unless the issue is resolved.

A spokesperson said the government "remains committed to the phased drawdown and disposal" of the base.

The club, which was informed of the move three weeks ago, will be able to remain on the site but not to fly aircraft from it.

The decision comes as the airfield's manager stepped down. The role will not be replaced and the MoD said "all civilian flying" must cease.

'We will fold'

Opened in 1918, RAF Henlow was one of 15 sites nationally which the MoD planned to sell off as part of a £1bn savings programme.

Its closure had been set for 2020, with plans to build 780 homes in its place.

Last year the government pushed the closure back until 2023.

Henlow Flying Club, which has been trading for ten years, offers both recreational flights and private training for pilots.

Club director John Germanos said: "We have no option but to close unless we resolve this issue."

He said the club had hoped to reach an agreement with the MoD to continue using the airfield beyond 2023 "because of the lack of airfields in the UK".

Instructor Paul Tribble added: "Stop us from flying and naturally we will fold."

An MoD spokesperson said: "Flight safety assurance on Henlow Airfield is a top priority.

"The MoD remains committed to the phased drawdown and disposal of the whole of RAF Henlow."