Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Paul Morrison's victim had to be treated at a specialist burns unit

A man who poured a flammable liquid over a sleeping man and set fire to him has been jailed for seven years.

On Monday, Paul Morrison, 48, of Adelaide Street, Luton was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Luton Crown Court.

He had set the victim, whom he knew, on fire at a property in High Town Road in Luton on 24 September 2018.

Det Con Catherine Layton said it had been "a nasty attack on an unsuspecting victim".

The court heard the victim had woken up and saw Morrison pouring an unknown substance over him.

When he when to the bathroom, Morrison used a lighter to cause him to be momentarily engulfed in flames.

'Extremely lucky'

The victim managed to put the flames out on his own.

He needed to be treated at a specialist burns treatment unit.

Morrison denied pouring a flammable liquid over the victim, and claimed he had set himself on fire in a kitchen cooking incident.

Det Con Layton, who led the investigation, said: "Morrison poured an accelerant over the victim when he was asleep and unable to defend himself. When he woke up the offender set fire to him.

"It is extremely lucky that this incident was not far worse.

"We are satisfied with this substantial prison sentence, as this was a nasty attack on an unsuspecting victim."