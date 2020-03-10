Image copyright West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption An elderly man who tested positive for the virus has died at Watford General Hospital

A man in his 80s who tested positive for coronavirus has died in hospital, NHS England has confirmed.

A spokesman for West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust said the patient died at Watford General Hospital on Monday evening.

His identity has not been revealed but it is known he was being treated for "underlying health conditions".

NHS England said: "It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun."

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "I am sorry to confirm a sixth patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected."

In a statement the man's family said: "We have lost a loving, caring father, grandfather and brother.

"His age and failing health did not stop him from living a full and complete life and always doing things for other people. He was guided by his innate kindness.

"Our father will be sorely missed, not just by us but by those whose lives he touched."

A spokesman for the hospital trust added: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient, who died in the evening of Monday 9 March, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions."