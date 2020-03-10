Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption A suspicious device was found in the Bury Park area of Luton on Friday

Police investigating the discovery of a suspicious device in a car have released a man under investigation while another remains in hospital.

The two men were arrested for explosive related offences by Bedfordshire Police after the "non-viable" device was found in Luton on Friday.

Four properties in north-east England were searched in connection with the incident on Saturday.

A third man arrested in Newcastle has been released with no further action.

Image copyright Jaff Blaze Image caption The Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal team were at the scene

Bedfordshire Police said a 45-year-old man arrested on Friday had been released under investigation while a second remained in hospital, where he was taken after being "deemed unwell" at the scene.

Police had been called to Brook Street in the Bury Park area at about 07:20 GMT on Friday to reports of concern for a man in a vehicle.

A device was then found in a car parked in Dunstable Road, and deemed "non-viable" following review by an explosive ordnance disposal team.

Homes and businesses were evacuated and nearby roads were closed for several hours.

On Saturday two properties in Newcastle upon Tyne and two in Hexham, Northumberland, were searched in a joint operation between the Bedfordshire and Northumbria forces.

Image copyright Jaff Blaze Image caption Specialist equipment was brought in to deal with the situation

