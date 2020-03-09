Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim was walking in Farmhouse Lane in Hemel Hempstead when she was approached by her attacker

A man has admitted raping a woman who had to jump from a second floor window to escape her ordeal.

Zachery Owens, 26, of Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, snatched her from the street and forced her into a car before carrying out the attack in January.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, kidnap, assault by penetration and driving offences but denied false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm.

Owens was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told Luton Crown Court he would be asking for the two charges to which Owens pleaded not guilty to be left on the file.

The court heard the woman was walking to work along Farmhouse Lane in the Adeyfield area at 07:30 GMT on 21 January when she was forced into a car by Owens, who was a stranger.

Mr Wilshire said: "The woman suffered an injury to her face and head during the abduction.

"She jumped from a second floor balcony to escape her ordeal.

"This was the abduction and rape of a stranger at half past seven in the morning as she walked to work. It is an alarming offence."

Owens also admitted taking a BMW without consent and driving while disqualified.

Mr Wilshire said Owens had no previous sexual offence convictions, but had been convicted of assault with intent to rob.