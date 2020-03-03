Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tommy Robinson was arrested on suspicion of common assault on Sunday and has since been charged

Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault after an "altercation" at a Centre Parcs swimming pool.

Police were called to the upmarket holiday camp's Woburn Forest site when a guest sustained a facial injury on Sunday.

They arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, while the injured man received first aid.

Bedfordshire Police said the arrested man had been bailed until 2 April to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court.

The ex-English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, released a video saying he had been arrested.

Centre Parcs and police confirmed that officers had been called to the site at around 13:10 GMT on Sunday.

Image copyright Christine Johnstone/Geograph Image caption Center Parcs' Woburn Forest has a "subtropical swimming paradise with rides and slides for all ages" the company said

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk