Tommy Robinson charged over Center Parcs swimming pool assault
Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault after an "altercation" at a Centre Parcs swimming pool.
Police were called to the upmarket holiday camp's Woburn Forest site when a guest sustained a facial injury on Sunday.
They arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, while the injured man received first aid.
Bedfordshire Police said the arrested man had been bailed until 2 April to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court.
The ex-English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, released a video saying he had been arrested.
Centre Parcs and police confirmed that officers had been called to the site at around 13:10 GMT on Sunday.
