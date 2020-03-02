Image copyright BEDFORDSHIRE FIRE SERVICE Image caption A cat had to be rescued from the property and resuscitated, said Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A village's power supply had to be cut off as firefighters tackled a blaze that destroyed a thatched cottage.

Six engines, two water carriers and an aerial platform attended the fire at Water End in Cople, near Bedford, at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

No-one was injured during the incident, although a cat had to be resuscitated after being rescued from the building.

Group Commander Andy Draper said: "We had to make the scene safe and turn off the power supply to the village."

He thanked villagers from Cople "for their patience".

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers would inspect the property again when it had finished smouldering.

People in the house managed to escape before the fire service arrived.

The cat was successfully treated using an animal resuscitation kit and is now in the care of the RSPCA.

