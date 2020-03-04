Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Maqsood Asif will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison

A man has been jailed for 18 years after a jury found him guilty of sex offences against children.

St Albans Crown Court heard that 58-year-old Maqsood Asif of Queen Mary's Avenue, Watford, committed his crimes against a boy and two girls in the town during the 1980s.

He was convicted of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, indecency with a male person and indecency with a child.

Asif must serve 12 years before he can be considered for release.

He will also be added to the sex offenders register.

'Trauma'

Asif was aged between 19 and 33 at the time of his crimes, which happened at locations around Watford.

They came to light in 2018 when the victims came forward to Hertfordshire Police.

Two of Asif's victims, who are now middle-aged, were allowed to speak directly to him from the witness box during his trial about the trauma they had suffered.

The male victim who was just four years old when the offences against him began said: "At the time I was too young to know what was right and what was wrong."

A female victim of Asif told him: "You sentenced me to a lifetime of trauma. Today, thanks to the jury, justice has been done."

His third victim who had been another young girl was not in court.

Sentencing Asif, Recorder David Osborn told Asif he "sought sexual gratification by abusing children of tender years."