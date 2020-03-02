Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill could be heard saying "somebody help me, I'm dying out here", jurors heard

A man accused of murder told a jury he was "paranoid" that he may have been the target after he saw two men he was with don bandanas and draw knives.

Nicholas Pitts denies murdering Cameron Hill, 23, in what prosecutors claim was an "ambush" at a flat in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, on 10 June.

Mr Pitts, 39, said one man he drove to the flat asked him to call Mr Hill and said he wanted to "take his things and teach him a lesson".

Mr Pitts and four others deny murder.

Prosecutors allege Mr Hill was murdered by an armed gang from a rival drugs operation at the St Peter's Close flat of Christy Bishop, 37.

Giving evidence, Mr Pitts, of Stockbreach Road, said that on 9 June, four men, Saleh Alhindi, Najiib Hasan, Nickell Moore and Suber Ismael, came to his house.

Mr Pitts told the court he later drove the four men to Ms Bishop's house, where he "assumed we were dropping one or two off to be a [drugs] runner".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Cameron Hill was stabbed to death in St Peters Close, a jury heard

Once inside Ms Bishop's house, Mr Pitts said he "turned around to sit on the sofa and I saw two people in the living room had bandanas halfway over their faces, gloves and a knife each".

"I was scared at first," he told the court. "I was shocked. I was paranoid. I thought they might have been there to attack me."

He said the two people were Mr Alhindi and Mr Ismael, the former of which Mr Pitts heard say, "I'm just going to take his things and teach him a lesson", as well as "I don't want to hurt him".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Cameron Hill was killed in an "ambush", prosecutors allege

Shortly after Mr Hill arrived, Mr Pitts said he went to another room and could hear Mr Hill shouting, "leave it out, what have I done?"

Mr Pitts, Ms Bishop, Mr Hasan, 23, of Queen Adelaide Court, London; Mr Moore, 24, of Between Street, Cobham; and Arnold Masumbundu, 18, of Lyme Farm Road, London, deny murder.

Mr Alhindi and Mr Ismael later left the country and have never returned, jurors have been told.

Jason Gilzean, 52, of Campion Road, Hatfield, denies two counts of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.