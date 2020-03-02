St Albans crash: Man dies in four-vehicle collision
- 2 March 2020
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving three cars and a lorry.
The collision, at the Park Street roundabout, on the A414 North Orbital Road near St Albans, Hertfordshire, happened at about 09:00 GMT.
A man in his 60s died at the scene, police said.
A 36-year-old man from Luton, arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, remains in police custody.
Hertfordshire Police has called for witnesses, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.