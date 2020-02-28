Image copyright Bedfordshire PCC Image caption Kathryn Holloway was elected as Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2016

A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to stand down from her job to "quit while she's ahead".

Kathryn Holloway said she will not seek re-election for the Bedfordshire role that she won as a Conservative candidate in May 2016.

When she was elected the force was rated "inadequate" but in the latest report it had been upgraded to "good".

She said a highlight was winning a £4.6m government grant to fight drug and gang-related armed violence.

'Betting funding'

During her tenure she fought for and brought in more funds from central government for more than 20 years for the "cash-strapped and under-resourced force" her office said.

"I think it's always a good idea to quit while you're ahead," Ms Holloway said.

"I'm more proud of what's been achieved on behalf on Bedfordshire Police, which deserved someone to fight its corner, and to do so with the gloves off, than of anything I've ever done in the workplace in 37 years.

"I'm expecting a second Special Grant this year and have it in writing from our current Policing Minister, Kit Malthouse, and his predecessor that this is guaranteed."

Image caption The Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police, Gary Forsyth, said Ms Holloway had been "instrumental in the transformation of the force"

Bedfordshire Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said she had been "simply outstanding" and had been "instrumental in the transformation of the force over the last four years".

"She has never hesitated to speak truth to power, robustly when needed, and has been a tremendous force for good for the force and the county," he added.

Paul Cain, chairman of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel, said: "We cannot underestimate the efforts she has continually placed behind lobbying for better funding for the force."

The next elections for the roles of PCCs in England and Wales are taking place on 7 May.