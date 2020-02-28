Image copyright Lovelace-Collins family Image caption Vicky Lovelace-Collins was a senior paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service

The family of a paramedic who died after a crash involving a suspect who "fled to Turkey" say they hope to "join forces" with Harry Dunn's family.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins, 38, died two days after her motorcycle was in collision with a car in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in September 2018.

Harry Dunn's motorcycle was in collision with a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

In his case the car driver fled to the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

'So little thought'

Vicky Lovelace-Collins' wife Naomi said her loss had echoes of Harry Dunn's case.

Her wife worked for the East of England Ambulance Service where she was described as a "popular," and "hugely-respected" senior paramedic.

She had been riding her motorcycle when the collision happened close to the couple's home in Lonsdale Road. She died two days later in hospital.

Naomi Lovelace-Collins said her family had been "in limbo" during the police investigation after the driver of the car involved went to Turkey.

"It is devastating that someone could have so little thought for us," she said.

Image copyright Naomi Lovelace-Collins Image caption Mrs Lovelace-Collins said the couple had a "lifetime of plans" before her wife's death

Harry Dunn, 19, from Northamptonshire, died following a collision in August involving Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence officer.

'Face the music'

His family has fought for Mrs Sacoolas to be extradited from the US to face justice in the UK.

"We want to join forces with Harry's family, to push for the passports of people involved in these incidents to be taken away," Mrs Lovelace-Collins said.

She is currently waiting to meet the Crown Prosecution Service about the progress of the case.

Mrs Lovelace-Collins added: "I think there's a misconception that because life goes on - because we function - that everyone is okay. It's not. It's far from resolved.

"This will not be a quick process, especially pushing for extradition.

"This woman cannot be formally interviewed. It has been enormously frustrating.

"I think it's wrong for someone to leave us suffering, to not face the music."

Image copyright Naomi Lovelace-Collins Image caption Naomi Lovelace-Collins says her family has been left 'in limbo'

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that the female driver of the car involved in the collision with Mrs Lovelace Collins "has travelled to Turkey."

The CPS has been approached for comment.