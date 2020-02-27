Dad admits killing girl who was injured as a baby

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dean Smith, 45, from Watford pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to manslaughter

A man has admitted killing his daughter who died 13 years after being injured as a baby.

At the Old Bailey Dean Smith, 45, from Watford in Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Maisie Newell, 13.

The court previously heard she suffered brain injuries after being thrown into her cot in 2000 aged four weeks. Maisie died on 25 June 2014.

Smith previously pleaded not guilty to murder and will go on trial in April.

Mr Smith was charged with his daughter's murder and manslaughter on 12 February 2019.

He has been released on bail ahead of his trial.