'Momentous day' for Luton's regenerated Marsh Farm estate
The completion of a £32m regeneration of an estate hit by riots in the 1990s is a "momentous day", a council said.
The final phase of work on Marsh Farm in Luton, which includes 83 apartments and 11 houses, has been officially unveiled by the Borough Council.
Previous phases began in 2016 and have seen the demolition of 1960s flats and the Purley Centre shopping precinct.
The council said the scheme had "completely transformed" the area, with new shops also being built.
The estate had two nights of rioting involving about 500 people in July 1995 when police were attacked with petrol bombs, bottles and bricks. It followed four days of rioting in 1992.
The redevelopment, which has transformed the central area of the estate, was designed in partnership with residents, businesses and other key stakeholders.
Labour councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing, said 60% of the redevelopment project's jobs were filled by people from in and around the town.
"They weren't just the labouring jobs - the brick laying - there are a lot of management jobs and those people have now got a very bright future," he said.
"It's homes, jobs, regeneration, making people feel proud of where they live.
"This is a momentous day not just for Marsh Farm but for the whole town."
Unveiling a plaque at Anthony Jules Court, the widow of Anthony Jules, who was a leading figure in the regeneration story, said it was "truly humbling" to think "future generations will be made aware of his legacy".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk