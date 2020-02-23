Three people have been injured in a "serious collision" on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

Two cars crashed on the northbound carriageway between J4 for High Wycombe and J5 for Stokenchurch at about 14:10 GMT, Thames Valley Police said.

The air ambulance, paramedics and the fire service also attended the crash scene.

All three of those injured have been taken to hospital. One has "serious injuries", police said.

The force said it was "aware that a number of vehicles may have been travelling at speed" before the crash.

The northbound carriageway remains closed while one lane has been reopened southbound with more lanes expected to be open soon.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.