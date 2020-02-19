Man hit with crutches during Wellingborough mobility scooter robbery
- 19 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 77-year-old man has been hit with his crutches before his mobility scooter was stolen.
He was robbed by three boys and a girl at Eastfield Park in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, between 18:20 and 18:40 GMT on Monday.
After hitting him, they chased his dog away and stole his red Invacare Leo scooter, which remains missing.
Police said the suspects were black and fled in the direction of Finedon Road. Officers are appealing for information.