Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about Leah Croucher's disappearance

The father of a woman who vanished a year ago has threatened to "publicly name" a man he believes is hiding key information about his daughter.

Leah Croucher, then 19, disappeared in Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019.

A wide-scale investigation was launched in an attempt to find Leah, who was last seen at about 08:15 GMT in Buzzacott Lane, in the Furzton area.

Her father John Croucher said he was aware of "someone who knows something and is hiding it".

Image caption John Croucher has called on a man to come forward with key information he believes the man is withholding

Ms Croucher was last seen by her parents at their home in Quantock Crescent at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.

She told her family she was meeting a friend that night but police said the meeting did not happen and have appealed for information on where she was between 18:00 and 19:15 GMT.

Speaking at a police press conference, Mr Croucher said the "selfish person" needed to come forward as the disappearance was "destroying the family".

"I will name him. If the police don't like it, tough. I will name him publicly if he doesn't come forward soon with the information the police need," he said.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police previously released images of boots and the "distinctive" hoodie Leah Croucher was wearing

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, senior investigating officer with Thames Valley Police, said he thought there were friends or associates of Leah who "potentially hold more information about Leah's life than they are willing to share with the police so far".

But he suggested he was less sure those people would also know why she had disappeared.

"From our inquiries regarding information on what happened to Leah, I don't believe that necessarily there is someone who holds that information," he said.

Ms Croucher's parents Claire and John Croucher said they feared someone may have taken their daughter because they questioned why she would "just disappear".

"Every day I feel like I've given up hope, and it's a big struggle to get that hope back," said Mrs Croucher.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption CCTV footage showed Leah Croucher walking to work on the day she disappeared

She told of her family's further heartbreak following the death of Leah's brother, who she said found the disappearance of his sister "very difficult".

Haydon Croucher, 24, died in hospital on 16 November, the day after the nine-month anniversary of his sister's disappearance.

Mrs Croucher said: "They've destroyed our entire family and I don't think they will ever come forward with their information."

The appeal came as Thames Valley Police revealed a reward for any information about Leah's whereabouts had been doubled to £10,000.

Police are looking to establish the identity of a woman seen near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15 GMT on the day of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information should contact Thames Valley Police.