Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Cineworld in St Neots

A detective who climbed over seats in a cinema before he swore at and "technically assaulted" a 14-year-old boy has been given a final warning.

A Hertfordshire Police misconduct hearing examined the actions of Det Con Ian Stubley at Cineworld in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on 28 July.

It was told the off-duty officer confronted a group of teenagers for being too loud and pushed one of them.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Mr Stubley was visiting the cinema with his wife when he told the teenagers to be quiet as the film had started but the 14-year-old swore at him, the session at the force's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City heard.

Packet of crisps

Mr Stubley then "climbed over seats, put his hand on the side of the boy's face and they both swore at each other", the hearing was told.

The teenager poured a packet of crisps over the detective before leaving the cinema and calling his parents, who reported the incident.

Cambridgeshire Police investigated and the officer was issued with a community remedy order and wrote a letter of apology to the boy.

While the 14-year-old told police Mr Stubley put his hand on him and pushed him, the detective told officers he pointed at the boy but denied any physical contact.

Mr Hall said it was "more likely than not" the detective "did make contact with the teenager's face with either a finger, fist or hand".

"I find you technically assaulted the teenager which means the breach of professional standard and behaviour is so serious it amounts to gross misconduct," he said.

Mr Stubley accepted his behaviour fell below the standard expected of a police officer and said "it would certainly never happen again".