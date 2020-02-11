Image caption Market Square, Watford, was closed on Monday evening

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus in a town centre.

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to Market Street, Watford at 18:20 GMT on Monday.

The road was closed but has since reopened. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

It happened close to where Gail Miller died when she was hit by a skip lorry in March 2018.