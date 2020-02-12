Car crashes into Bishop's Stortford flats leading to evacuation
Residents of a block of flats had to leave their homes after a car crashed into the building.
Emergency crews were called to Braziers Quay, Bishop's Stortford at about 16:05 GMT on Tuesday after a Peugeot collided with the building.
Hertfordshire Police said some residents were evacuated "as a precaution" while "extensive damage" was assessed.
"No-one is believed to have been seriously injured," a spokesman said.
Sawbridgeworth Fire Station, which sent a crew to join the Bishop's Stortford appliance, tweeted that the area was made safe and a "structural engineer attended to assess damage".
