Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption A Peugeot looked like it had gone backwards into the building at Braziers Quay, Bishop's Stortford

Residents of a block of flats had to leave their homes after a car crashed into the building.

Emergency crews were called to Braziers Quay, Bishop's Stortford at about 16:05 GMT on Tuesday after a Peugeot collided with the building.

Hertfordshire Police said some residents were evacuated "as a precaution" while "extensive damage" was assessed.

"No-one is believed to have been seriously injured," a spokesman said.

Sawbridgeworth Fire Station, which sent a crew to join the Bishop's Stortford appliance, tweeted that the area was made safe and a "structural engineer attended to assess damage".

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption It was reported that the crash caused "extensive damage", police said.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Residents had to be evacuated while the damage was assessed.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk