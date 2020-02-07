Image caption Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said the report was 'fabulous news' for Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police, which was rated "inadequate" for its effectiveness in 2016, has been praised by a watchdog for the improvements it has made.

The HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said that since 2017 it had improved its "efficiency and effectiveness".

It is rated "good" in reducing crime, in operating efficiently and in its dealings with the public and staff.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth welcomed the 2018-19 inspection report.

"This is fabulous news and is testament to all of the hard work of our officers and staff," he said.

"The report describes Bedfordshire Police as 'an ambitious force with a positive culture' and I'm delighted that it particularly praised our work around identifying and helping vulnerable people - recognising our dedication to protecting people and keeping them safe."

The 2016 inspection of Bedfordshire Police rated its effectiveness in reducing crime as "inadequate", its efficiency as "requiring improvement" and dealings with the public and staff as "good".

The 2017 inspection found that the force's effectiveness and efficiency required improvement, while its dealings with the public and staff were "good".