Image copyright Simon Bail Image caption The black Vauxhall Corsa went straight through Tythe Farm on Saturday evening

A motorist ploughed through an office building, destroying a wall and causing more than £20,000 of damage.

Richard Sheard said it is the second time in two years his premises, Tythe Farm, had been hit by a vehicle.

The end wall of the timber-framed building in Wyboston, Bedfordshire, will need to be rebuilt, he said.

Bedfordshire Police said it is investigating but it had "not been able to locate the occupants of the vehicle."

Image copyright Richard Sheard Image caption Extensive building work needs to be completed on the building on Staploe Road

The car hit the building at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday night, as reported in the Cambridge News.

Mr Sheard said the driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa ran away from the scene and police would be collecting CCTV this week.

"The car went into the side of the building and came out the other end, only stopping when it hit my pick-up truck in the yard," he told the BBC.

"I was there until 04:00 on Sunday putting in a temporary wall and propping the building up. It is now secured but we need to rebuild the end wall."

Image copyright Richard Sheard Image caption The vehicle was removed by police in the early hours

Mr Sheard said protective bollards were installed near the building two years ago after another car hit it, but the driver on this occasion "threaded" between them.

"I am amazed how they managed to do that, they must have driven like a lunatic," he said.

"If [the crash] had happened at 14:00 in the afternoon it would be a different matter."