Image copyright Nancy Newberry Image caption Almost a quarter of people in Luton are Muslims

The trappings and accoutrements of her own Catholic upbringing have inspired a Texan photographer to capture the different faiths of a British town.

The "cultural pluralism" of Luton influenced Nancy Newberry for her new exhibition, Articles of Faith.

After a car accident delayed the project by a year it opened at the Departure Lounge on Thursday.

For the project she has pictured believers in the clothes and jewellery of their faith.

Image copyright Nancy Newberry Image caption A Muslim woman wearing traditional dress

The photographer spent weeks around the Bury Park and the area around The Hat Factory in Luton.

Ms Newberry said: "The cultural pluralism here [in Luton] is really of real interest in this constantly changing world. I was particularly interested in cultural differences in the way people display their faith to others."

Image copyright Nancy Newberry Image caption A Catholic man in religious robes

She said she met her sitters by approaching places of worship as well as people who had been to previous exhibitions in the town featuring her work or who she met during her time there.

Departure Lounge director Matthew Shaul said he had commissioned Ms Newberry as he thought her interest in the "attire of belonging" would work "extraordinarily well" in Luton's diverse faith communities.

Almost a quarter of the town's population are Muslim and there are also Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish communities.

She said: "It has been a privilege to be able to come across and work with people of all different backgrounds across the town."

Ms Newberry said the diverse food and friendliness of the people had been a highlight.

The photographs are Ms Newberry's first commissioned work in the UK and she said she hoped to return in the future, with the exhibition "just the start" of the project.

"It is the beginning of a conversation," she said.

The idea was conceived two years ago but injuries suffered in a serious car crash in 2018 meant Ms Newberry had to recover before heading to Luton.

Image copyright Nancy Newberry Image caption A Catholic mother and her son

Articles of Faith is at Luton's Departure Lounge from 6-22 February 2020.