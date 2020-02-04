Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jonathan Fielden admitted his guilt at a hearing in March 2019

An NHS doctor who spied on a teenage girl in a shower has been struck off.

Anaesthetist Dr Jonathan Fielden, from Biddenham, Bedfordshire, was "erased" from the medical register with immediate effect at a tribunal.

Fielden, 55, had previously pleaded guilty to a count of voyeurism which took place at a private address in Leighton Buzzard.

The tribunal found his conduct "fell far short of the standards of conduct reasonably to be expected of a doctor".

The action was taken "to promote and maintain public confidence in the medical profession" the tribunal found.

Fielden was arrested in December 2016 and later suspended by the NHS.

He also resigned as deputy medical director and director of specialised commissioning at NHS England.

'Lasting' psychological impact

In February 2019, Luton Crown Court was told Fielden spied on the 15-year-old through a hole in a bathroom ceiling, sometime between 2014 and 2016.

The former medical director at University College Hospital London admitted doing it for sexual gratification.

In June, he was sentenced to five months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The tribunal determined Fielden had "breached the fundamental tenets of good medical practice," that doctors "make the care of their patients their first concern, they act with integrity and within the law".

It found his fitness to practice was impaired by his criminal conviction.

It considered that he had no previous convictions, was under "considerable pressure at work" but it was noted he was "working within his limitations".

The "lasting" psychological impact on the victim described by the trial judge was noted, along with his comments that it was "an opportunistic event which lasted a matter of seconds".

Fielden has the right to appeal, the tribunal said.

